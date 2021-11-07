POLL: Texas A&M moves up to No. 11 in latest AP poll

(KXAN/AP) — Oklahoma State and Texas A&M moved up after two upsets within the Top 10 of this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll.
Oklahoma State comes in at No. 10 following the Cowboys’ 24-3 win at West Virginia. No. 11 Texas A&M beat previously-No. 13 Auburn with a defensive masterpiece. The Aggies scored their only touchdown on a fumble return.
ESPN’s College Gameday is heading to Oxford, Miss. for Texas A&M’s road game at No. 12 Ole Miss Saturday.
Cincinnati held on to the No. 2 ranking by just four points over No. 3 Alabama in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, and Oregon slipped passed Ohio State to move up to No. 5.
Georgia is a unanimous No. 1 for the fifth straight week in the Top 25. The teams closest to the Bulldogs are more tightly packed after another weekend of upsets and close calls.
Oklahoma stayed at No. 4 after its bye week with a big road trip to No. 18 Baylor ahead. The Bears were upset by TCU.
AP Poll – Nov. 7
|1. Georgia (63)
|9-0
|1575
|1
|2. Cincinnati
|9-0
|1440
|2
|3. Alabama
|8-1
|1436
|3
|4. Oklahoma
|9-0
|1406
|4
|5. Oregon
|8-1
|1318
|7
|6. Ohio St.
|8-1
|1314
|6
|7. Notre Dame
|8-1
|1138
|8
|8. Michigan St.
|8-1
|1095
|5
|9. Michigan
|8-1
|1071
|9
|10. Oklahoma St.
|8-1
|1037
|11
|11. Texas A&M
|7-2
|1005
|13
|12. Mississippi
|7-2
|836
|15
|13. Wake Forest
|8-1
|762
|10
|14. BYU
|8-2
|635
|17
|15. UTSA
|9-0
|605
|16
|16. Auburn
|6-3
|477
|12
|17. Houston
|8-1
|466
|20
|18. Baylor
|7-2
|463
|14
|19. Iowa
|7-2
|436
|19
|20. Wisconsin
|6-3
|285
|–
|21. NC State
|7-2
|267
|–
|22. Coastal Carolina
|8-1
|264
|21
|23. Penn St.
|6-3
|244
|22
|24. Louisiana-Lafayette
|8-1
|207
|24
|25. Pittsburgh
|7-2
|193
|–
Others receiving votes: Purdue 174, Arkansas 139, San Diego St. 84, Utah 32, Iowa St. 26, Kentucky 21, Appalachian St. 20, SMU 4.