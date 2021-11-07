POLL: Texas A&M moves up to No. 11 in latest AP poll

(KXAN/AP) — Oklahoma State and Texas A&M moved up after two upsets within the Top 10 of this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Oklahoma State comes in at No. 10 following the Cowboys’ 24-3 win at West Virginia. No. 11 Texas A&M beat previously-No. 13 Auburn with a defensive masterpiece. The Aggies scored their only touchdown on a fumble return.

ESPN’s College Gameday is heading to Oxford, Miss. for Texas A&M’s road game at No. 12 Ole Miss Saturday.

Cincinnati held on to the No. 2 ranking by just four points over No. 3 Alabama in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, and Oregon slipped passed Ohio State to move up to No. 5.

Georgia is a unanimous No. 1 for the fifth straight week in the Top 25. The teams closest to the Bulldogs are more tightly packed after another weekend of upsets and close calls.

Oklahoma stayed at No. 4 after its bye week with a big road trip to No. 18 Baylor ahead. The Bears were upset by TCU.

AP Poll – Nov. 7

1. Georgia (63) 9-0 1575 1 2. Cincinnati 9-0 1440 2 3. Alabama 8-1 1436 3 4. Oklahoma 9-0 1406 4 5. Oregon 8-1 1318 7 6. Ohio St. 8-1 1314 6 7. Notre Dame 8-1 1138 8 8. Michigan St. 8-1 1095 5 9. Michigan 8-1 1071 9 10. Oklahoma St. 8-1 1037 11 11. Texas A&M 7-2 1005 13 12. Mississippi 7-2 836 15 13. Wake Forest 8-1 762 10 14. BYU 8-2 635 17 15. UTSA 9-0 605 16 16. Auburn 6-3 477 12 17. Houston 8-1 466 20 18. Baylor 7-2 463 14 19. Iowa 7-2 436 19 20. Wisconsin 6-3 285 – 21. NC State 7-2 267 – 22. Coastal Carolina 8-1 264 21 23. Penn St. 6-3 244 22 24. Louisiana-Lafayette 8-1 207 24 25. Pittsburgh 7-2 193 –

Others receiving votes: Purdue 174, Arkansas 139, San Diego St. 84, Utah 32, Iowa St. 26, Kentucky 21, Appalachian St. 20, SMU 4.