POLL: Texas A&M drops, Baylor appears and Texas sits on outside of latest AP poll

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — The Baylor Bears enter this week’s Associated Press Top 25 for the first time this season after a 31-29 win over Iowa State Saturday.

Baylor is No. 21, starting the season undefeated with two wins in the Big 12. Oklahoma State also entered the polls at No. 19 after a 31-20 win over Kansas State. Oklahoma dropped two spots to No. 6 after a close win against West Virginia.

The Longhorns scored 70 points for the first time since 2005, trouncing Texas Tech 70-35 Saturday at Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Texas is still on the outside looking in at the polls with a loss to Arkansas. Steve Sarkisian’s team is the top team in the “receiving votes” category.

Clemson dropped from No. 9 to No. 25 after its second loss in four games, falling in overtime to North Carolina State.

Texas A&M dropped from the undefeated ranks and fell to No. 15 in this week’s poll. The Aggies host Mississippi State this week before a home game against No. 1 Alabama on Oct. 9.

AP Poll – Sept. 26

1. Alabama (58) 4-0 1546 1 2. Georgia (4) 4-0 1492 2 3. Oregon 4-0 1411 3 4. Penn St. 4-0 1283 6 5. Iowa 4-0 1277 5 6. Oklahoma 4-0 1212 4 7. Cincinnati 3-0 1154 8 8. Arkansas 4-0 1094 16 9. Notre Dame 4-0 1076 12 10. Florida 3-1 1019 11 11. Ohio St. 3-1 1005 10 12. Mississippi 3-0 852 13 13. BYU 4-0 748 15 14. Michigan 4-0 677 19 15. Texas A&M 3-1 651 7 16. Coastal Carolina 4-0 613 17 17. Michigan St. 4-0 581 20 18. Fresno St. 4-1 415 22 19. Oklahoma St. 4-0 341 – 20. UCLA 3-1 316 24 21. Baylor 4-0 233 – 22. Auburn 3-1 197 23 23. NC State 3-1 145 – 24. Wake Forest 4-0 142 – 25. Clemson 2-2 138 9

Others receiving votes: Texas 131, Maryland 91, San Diego St. 57, Boston College 55, SMU 44, Kentucky 26, Iowa St. 25, LSU 24, Arizona St. 23, Virginia Tech 20, Wisconsin 13, Rutgers 6, Kansas St. 5, UTSA 4, Oregon St. 4, Louisville 3, North Carolina 1.