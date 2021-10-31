POLL: Texas A&M, Baylor ranked back-to-back in latest AP poll

(AP) — Michigan State moved up to No. 5 in The Associated Press college football poll and Wake Forest became a top-10 team on Sunday for the first time in school history.

Georgia is a unanimous No. 1 for the fourth straight week in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. The rest of the top four was unchanged from last week, with Cincinnati at No. 2, Alabama at No. 3 and Oklahoma at No. 4.

Texas A&M moved up one spot during its bye week to No. 13. After its win over Texas, Baylor is ranked No. 13.

Star running back Kenneth Walker and the Spartans jumped three spots by beating Michigan in the weekend’s biggest game. The last time Michigan State broke into the top five was 2015 when the Spartans made the College Football Playoff.

The first CFP selection committee rankings of the season will be released Tuesday night.

In the AP poll, Ohio State slipped a spot to No. 6 despite holding off Penn State and Oregon was No. 7.

No. 8 Notre Dame, Michigan and Wake Forest rounded out the top 10.

AP Poll – Oct. 31

1. Georgia (63) 8-0 1575 1 2. Cincinnati 8-0 1455 2 3. Alabama 7-1 1413 3 4. Oklahoma 9-0 1382 4 5. Michigan St. 8-0 1340 8 6. Ohio St. 7-1 1296 5 7. Oregon 7-1 1233 7 8. Notre Dame 7-1 1067 11 9. Michigan 7-1 1048 6 10. Wake Forest 8-0 1025 13 11. Oklahoma St. 7-1 915 15 12. Auburn 6-2 853 18 13. Texas A&M 6-2 847 14 14. Baylor 7-1 833 16 15. Mississippi 6-2 678 10 16. UTSA 8-0 460 23 17. BYU 7-2 450 25 18. Kentucky 6-2 409 12 19. Iowa 6-2 342 9 20. Houston 7-1 338 – 21. Coastal Carolina 7-1 237 24 22. Penn St. 5-3 182 20 23. SMU 7-1 176 19 24. Louisiana-Lafayette 7-1 161 – 25. Fresno St. 7-2 151 –

Others receiving votes: Pittsburgh 117, NC State 104, Wisconsin 91, Mississippi St. 79, Arkansas 72, Minnesota 51, San Diego St. 50, Appalachian St. 23, Utah 11, Iowa St. 9, Nevada 2.