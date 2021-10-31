POLL: Texas A&M, Baylor ranked back-to-back in latest AP poll

Local Sports

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(AP) — Michigan State moved up to No. 5 in The Associated Press college football poll and Wake Forest became a top-10 team on Sunday for the first time in school history.

Georgia is a unanimous No. 1 for the fourth straight week in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. The rest of the top four was unchanged from last week, with Cincinnati at No. 2, Alabama at No. 3 and Oklahoma at No. 4.

Texas A&M moved up one spot during its bye week to No. 13. After its win over Texas, Baylor is ranked No. 13.

Star running back Kenneth Walker and the Spartans jumped three spots by beating Michigan in the weekend’s biggest game. The last time Michigan State broke into the top five was 2015 when the Spartans made the College Football Playoff.

The first CFP selection committee rankings of the season will be released Tuesday night.

In the AP poll, Ohio State slipped a spot to No. 6 despite holding off Penn State and Oregon was No. 7.

No. 8 Notre Dame, Michigan and Wake Forest rounded out the top 10.

AP Poll – Oct. 31

1. Georgia (63)8-015751
2. Cincinnati8-014552
3. Alabama7-114133
4. Oklahoma9-013824
5. Michigan St.8-013408
6. Ohio St.7-112965
7. Oregon7-112337
8. Notre Dame7-1106711
9. Michigan7-110486
10. Wake Forest8-0102513
11. Oklahoma St.7-191515
12. Auburn6-285318
13. Texas A&M6-284714
14. Baylor7-183316
15. Mississippi6-267810
16. UTSA8-046023
17. BYU7-245025
18. Kentucky6-240912
19. Iowa6-23429
20. Houston7-1338
21. Coastal Carolina7-123724
22. Penn St.5-318220
23. SMU7-117619
24. Louisiana-Lafayette7-1161
25. Fresno St.7-2151

Others receiving votes: Pittsburgh 117, NC State 104, Wisconsin 91, Mississippi St. 79, Arkansas 72, Minnesota 51, San Diego St. 50, Appalachian St. 23, Utah 11, Iowa St. 9, Nevada 2.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss