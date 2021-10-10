POLL: New No. 1 after Texas A&M upsets Alabama, Longhorns stay ranked after loss

Local Sports

by: , Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — The Georgia Bulldogs are the No. 1 team in the country, according to the latest Associated Press top 25 poll. Texas A&M’s upset win over previous-No. 1 Alabama reverberated throughout college football Saturday night.

The Aggies snapped the Crimson Tide’s 19-game winning streak — which was the longest streak at the highest level of college football. Texas A&M kicker Seth Small hit a 28-yard field goal as time expired for the 41-38 win.

Texas A&M returned to the polls Sunday at No. 21, snapping its two-game losing streak with the stunning win over Alabama. The Crimson Tide fell to No. 5 behind No. 2 Iowa, No. 3 Cincinnati and No. 4 Oklahoma.

The Sooners rallied from 21 points down against Texas, completing the largest comeback in the history of the Red River Showdown with a 55-48 win at the Cotton Bowl. Despite the loss, Texas remained in the poll at No. 25.

No. 25 Texas will host No. 12 Oklahoma State Saturday at 11 a.m. at Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The Cowboys (5-0) had their bye this week.

AP Poll – Oct. 10

TeamRecordPtsPrv
1. Georgia (62)6-015502
2. Iowa6-014763
3. Cincinnati5-014075
4. Oklahoma6-013366
5. Alabama5-112861
6. Ohio St.5-111577
7. Penn St.5-111474
8. Michigan6-011399
9. Oregon4-110578
10. Michigan St.6-099211
11. Kentucky6-091816
12. Oklahoma St.5-083012
13. Mississippi4-177917
14. Notre Dame5-173214
15. Coastal Carolina6-071215
16. Wake Forest6-052619
17. Arkansas4-247013
18. Arizona St.5-142822
19. BYU5-142110
20. Florida4-239720
21. Texas A&M4-2348
22. NC State4-126523
23. SMU6-022524
24. San Diego St.5-017625
25. Texas4-210821

Others receiving votes: Auburn 106, Clemson 63, Baylor 62, UTSA 22, Mississippi St. 7, Kansas St. 3, Air Force 2, Appalachian St. 2, Pittsburgh 1.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss