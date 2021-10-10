POLL: New No. 1 after Texas A&M upsets Alabama, Longhorns stay ranked after loss

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — The Georgia Bulldogs are the No. 1 team in the country, according to the latest Associated Press top 25 poll. Texas A&M’s upset win over previous-No. 1 Alabama reverberated throughout college football Saturday night.

The Aggies snapped the Crimson Tide’s 19-game winning streak — which was the longest streak at the highest level of college football. Texas A&M kicker Seth Small hit a 28-yard field goal as time expired for the 41-38 win.

Texas A&M returned to the polls Sunday at No. 21, snapping its two-game losing streak with the stunning win over Alabama. The Crimson Tide fell to No. 5 behind No. 2 Iowa, No. 3 Cincinnati and No. 4 Oklahoma.

The Sooners rallied from 21 points down against Texas, completing the largest comeback in the history of the Red River Showdown with a 55-48 win at the Cotton Bowl. Despite the loss, Texas remained in the poll at No. 25.

No. 25 Texas will host No. 12 Oklahoma State Saturday at 11 a.m. at Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The Cowboys (5-0) had their bye this week.

AP Poll – Oct. 10

Team Record Pts Prv 1. Georgia (62) 6-0 1550 2 2. Iowa 6-0 1476 3 3. Cincinnati 5-0 1407 5 4. Oklahoma 6-0 1336 6 5. Alabama 5-1 1286 1 6. Ohio St. 5-1 1157 7 7. Penn St. 5-1 1147 4 8. Michigan 6-0 1139 9 9. Oregon 4-1 1057 8 10. Michigan St. 6-0 992 11 11. Kentucky 6-0 918 16 12. Oklahoma St. 5-0 830 12 13. Mississippi 4-1 779 17 14. Notre Dame 5-1 732 14 15. Coastal Carolina 6-0 712 15 16. Wake Forest 6-0 526 19 17. Arkansas 4-2 470 13 18. Arizona St. 5-1 428 22 19. BYU 5-1 421 10 20. Florida 4-2 397 20 21. Texas A&M 4-2 348 – 22. NC State 4-1 265 23 23. SMU 6-0 225 24 24. San Diego St. 5-0 176 25 25. Texas 4-2 108 21

Others receiving votes: Auburn 106, Clemson 63, Baylor 62, UTSA 22, Mississippi St. 7, Kansas St. 3, Air Force 2, Appalachian St. 2, Pittsburgh 1.