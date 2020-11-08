POLL: Longhorns ranked No. 21 in latest AP poll; A&M in top 5

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — The Texas Longhorns moved up a spot in the latest Associated Press Top 25 to No. 21 after a win against West Virginia on Saturday. Texas A&M is ranked in the top five, moving up two spots, after a 48-3 win at South Carolina.

The Longhorns stopped two West Virginia fourth quarter drives to preserve a 17-13 win over the Mountaineers. Up next, the Longhorns have a bye week before the stretch run of the season.

Since an early loss to No. 1 Alabama, Texas A&M has skyrocketed up the national rankings with an upset of Florida and blowout wins against Arkansas and South Carolina. Texas A&M is firmly in the College Football Playoff conversation in coach Jimbo Fisher’s third season in College Station.

Oklahoma State remains the highest ranked Big 12 team after a 20-18 win against Kansas State. The Cowboys are ranked No. 14 with Iowa State and Oklahoma coming in at No. 17 and No. 18, respectively.

Notre Dame’s win over previous No. 1 Clemson moved the Fighting Irish to No. 2, and dropped Clemson to No. 4. Alabama took over the top spot with the Tigers’ loss.

AP Poll – Nov. 8



Team Record Points 1. Alabama (59) 6-0 1547 2 2. Notre Dame (2) 7-0 1464 4 3. Ohio St. (1) 3-0 1449 3 4. Clemson 7-1 1355 1 5. Texas A&M 5-1 1223 7 6. Florida 4-1 1213 8 7. Cincinnati 6-0 1208 6 8. BYU 8-0 1101 9 9. Miami 6-1 958 11 10. Indiana 3-0 956 13 11. Oregon 1-0 948 12 12. Georgia 4-2 861 5 13. Wisconsin 1-0 852 10 14. Oklahoma St. 5-1 762 14 15. Coastal Carolina 7-0 551 15 16. Marshall 6-0 534 16 17. Iowa St. 5-2 491 17 18. Oklahoma 5-2 467 19 19. SMU 7-1 456 18 20. Southern Cal 1-0 395 20 21. Texas 5-2 265 22 22. Liberty 7-0 260 25 23. Northwestern 3-0 250 – 24. Auburn 4-2 184 24 25. Louisiana-Lafayette 6-1 118 –

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 85, Army 54, Tulsa 47, Utah 33, Washington 21, Arizona St. 11, Purdue 8, Wake Forest 6, Boise St. 5, Appalachian St. 5, California 3, Maryland 3, Nevada 1.