POLL: Baylor stays No. 1, Texas slides to 17 during light week of hoops

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — A combination of cancellations and the holidays made for a quiet week in college basketball.
The latest Associated Press poll reflected the light week.
Baylor remained No. 1 for the third straight week in the poll released Monday, receiving all 61 first-place votes from a national media panel. The Bears (11-0) had 60 first-place votes a week ago and were a unanimous selection this week with a blowout win over Alcorn State and Arizona’s loss to Tennessee.
The top five remained the same from last week, with Duke, Purdue, Gonzaga and UCLA behind Baylor.
The Blue Devils were among several ACC teams to postpone games this week due to COVID-19 protocols, shelving games against Clemson on Wednesday and Notre Dame on Saturday.
Five Big 12 teams remained in this week’s poll with Oklahoma in the receiving votes category. Kansas and Iowa State are in the top 10 at No. 6 and No. 8.
The Texas Longhorns slid to No. 17 as it prepares to face Incarnate Word Tuesday night to close out the December schedule. Texas Tech remains at No. 25 in the polls.
AP Poll – Dec. 27
|1. Baylor (61)
|11-0
|1525
|1
|2. Duke
|11-1
|1448
|2
|3. Purdue
|11-1
|1371
|3
|4. Gonzaga
|10-2
|1335
|4
|5. UCLA
|8-1
|1296
|5
|6. Kansas
|9-1
|1233
|7
|7. Southern Cal
|12-0
|994
|8
|8. Iowa St.
|12-0
|985
|9
|9. Arizona
|11-1
|973
|6
|10. Michigan St.
|10-2
|901
|11
|11. Auburn
|11-1
|826
|12
|12. Houston
|11-3
|801
|13
|13. Ohio St.
|8-2
|787
|14
|14. Tennessee
|9-2
|729
|19
|15. Seton Hall
|9-1
|716
|15
|16. LSU
|12-0
|609
|17
|17. Texas
|9-2
|567
|16
|18. Kentucky
|9-2
|459
|20
|19. Alabama
|9-3
|426
|10
|20. Colorado St.
|10-0
|366
|21
|21. Providence
|11-1
|315
|22
|22. Villanova
|8-4
|312
|23
|23. Xavier
|11-2
|237
|18
|24. Wisconsin
|9-2
|207
|24
|25. Texas Tech
|9-2
|121
|25
Others receiving votes: Illinois 72, Oklahoma 62, West Virginia 52, Loyola Chicago 39, UConn 34, Michigan 7, Colorado 5, San Francisco 4, Wake Forest 4, Iowa 2, Davidson 2, Minnesota 1, Creighton 1, Memphis 1.