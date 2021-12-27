POLL: Baylor stays No. 1, Texas slides to 17 during light week of hoops

by: John Marshall, AP,

Posted: / Updated:

Baylor forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (23) dunks over Alcorn State guard Paul King in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Rod Aydelotte)

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — A combination of cancellations and the holidays made for a quiet week in college basketball.

The latest Associated Press poll reflected the light week.

Baylor remained No. 1 for the third straight week in the poll released Monday, receiving all 61 first-place votes from a national media panel. The Bears (11-0) had 60 first-place votes a week ago and were a unanimous selection this week with a blowout win over Alcorn State and Arizona’s loss to Tennessee.

The top five remained the same from last week, with Duke, Purdue, Gonzaga and UCLA behind Baylor.

The Blue Devils were among several ACC teams to postpone games this week due to COVID-19 protocols, shelving games against Clemson on Wednesday and Notre Dame on Saturday.

Five Big 12 teams remained in this week’s poll with Oklahoma in the receiving votes category. Kansas and Iowa State are in the top 10 at No. 6 and No. 8.

The Texas Longhorns slid to No. 17 as it prepares to face Incarnate Word Tuesday night to close out the December schedule. Texas Tech remains at No. 25 in the polls.

AP Poll – Dec. 27

1. Baylor (61)11-015251
2. Duke11-114482
3. Purdue11-113713
4. Gonzaga10-213354
5. UCLA8-112965
6. Kansas9-112337
7. Southern Cal12-09948
8. Iowa St.12-09859
9. Arizona11-19736
10. Michigan St.10-290111
11. Auburn11-182612
12. Houston11-380113
13. Ohio St.8-278714
14. Tennessee9-272919
15. Seton Hall9-171615
16. LSU12-060917
17. Texas9-256716
18. Kentucky9-245920
19. Alabama9-342610
20. Colorado St.10-036621
21. Providence11-131522
22. Villanova8-431223
23. Xavier11-223718
24. Wisconsin9-220724
25. Texas Tech9-212125

Others receiving votes: Illinois 72, Oklahoma 62, West Virginia 52, Loyola Chicago 39, UConn 34, Michigan 7, Colorado 5, San Francisco 4, Wake Forest 4, Iowa 2, Davidson 2, Minnesota 1, Creighton 1, Memphis 1.

