POLL: Baylor stays No. 1, Texas slides to 17 during light week of hoops

Baylor forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (23) dunks over Alcorn State guard Paul King in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Rod Aydelotte)

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — A combination of cancellations and the holidays made for a quiet week in college basketball.

The latest Associated Press poll reflected the light week.

Baylor remained No. 1 for the third straight week in the poll released Monday, receiving all 61 first-place votes from a national media panel. The Bears (11-0) had 60 first-place votes a week ago and were a unanimous selection this week with a blowout win over Alcorn State and Arizona’s loss to Tennessee.

The top five remained the same from last week, with Duke, Purdue, Gonzaga and UCLA behind Baylor.

The Blue Devils were among several ACC teams to postpone games this week due to COVID-19 protocols, shelving games against Clemson on Wednesday and Notre Dame on Saturday.

Five Big 12 teams remained in this week’s poll with Oklahoma in the receiving votes category. Kansas and Iowa State are in the top 10 at No. 6 and No. 8.

The Texas Longhorns slid to No. 17 as it prepares to face Incarnate Word Tuesday night to close out the December schedule. Texas Tech remains at No. 25 in the polls.

AP Poll – Dec. 27

1. Baylor (61) 11-0 1525 1 2. Duke 11-1 1448 2 3. Purdue 11-1 1371 3 4. Gonzaga 10-2 1335 4 5. UCLA 8-1 1296 5 6. Kansas 9-1 1233 7 7. Southern Cal 12-0 994 8 8. Iowa St. 12-0 985 9 9. Arizona 11-1 973 6 10. Michigan St. 10-2 901 11 11. Auburn 11-1 826 12 12. Houston 11-3 801 13 13. Ohio St. 8-2 787 14 14. Tennessee 9-2 729 19 15. Seton Hall 9-1 716 15 16. LSU 12-0 609 17 17. Texas 9-2 567 16 18. Kentucky 9-2 459 20 19. Alabama 9-3 426 10 20. Colorado St. 10-0 366 21 21. Providence 11-1 315 22 22. Villanova 8-4 312 23 23. Xavier 11-2 237 18 24. Wisconsin 9-2 207 24 25. Texas Tech 9-2 121 25

Others receiving votes: Illinois 72, Oklahoma 62, West Virginia 52, Loyola Chicago 39, UConn 34, Michigan 7, Colorado 5, San Francisco 4, Wake Forest 4, Iowa 2, Davidson 2, Minnesota 1, Creighton 1, Memphis 1.