POLL: Baylor stays atop college basketball, Texas ranked No. 16

Texas head coach Chris Beard, center, stands with guard Courtney Ramey (3) and other players after an NCAA college basketball game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff , Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

(KXAN/AP) — Baylor basketball remains at the top of the college basketball polls after defeating Oregon Sunday in its lone contest of the week. The Bears (10-0) are at No. 1 in the Associated Press top 25 poll for the second straight week.

Baylor will close out the non-conference schedule with two games before opening Big 12 play against No. 9 Iowa State. The Cyclones are the surprise team of the season, starting the year undefeated with wins against No. 25 Xavier, No. 9 Memphis and Iowa.

The Texas Longhorns moved up one spot to No. 16, following wins over Stanford and Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Texas is shifting its schedule this week after Rice paused team activities due to COVID-19. The Longhorns will play Alabama State Wednesday rather than the Owls.

Texas Tech remained at No. 25 in the AP Poll after a 1-1 week with a loss to No. 4 Gonzaga. Kansas remained in the top 10 at No. 7.

AP Poll – Dec. 20

1. Baylor (60) 10-0 1524 1 2. Duke 10-1 1445 2 3. Purdue 10-1 1360 3 4. Gonzaga 9-2 1313 5 5. UCLA 9-1 1294 4 6. Arizona (1) 11-0 1230 8 7. Kansas 9-1 1210 7 8. Southern Cal 12-0 937 10 9. Iowa St. 11-0 926 11 10. Alabama 9-2 897 6 11. Michigan St. 9-2 822 12 12. Auburn 10-1 782 13 13. Houston 10-2 780 14 14. Ohio St. 8-2 744 15 15. Seton Hall 9-2 693 16 16. Texas 8-2 569 17 17. LSU 11-0 542 19 18. Xavier 11-1 469 22 19. Tennessee 8-2 447 18 20. Kentucky 8-2 428 21 21. Colorado St. 10-0 328 23 22. Providence 11-1 266 – 23. Villanova 7-4 222 9 24. Wisconsin 9-2 182 – 25. Texas Tech 8-2 86 25

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 65, West Virginia 57, UConn 55, Illinois 49, Loyola Chicago 42, Michigan 9, Arkansas 9, BYU 8, North Carolina 7, San Francisco 6, Wake Forest 5, Virginia Tech 4, Oklahoma St. 4, Iowa 3, Minnesota 3, Creighton 2, Memphis 1.