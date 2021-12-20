POLL: Baylor stays atop college basketball, Texas ranked No. 16

by: , Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Texas head coach Chris Beard, center, stands with guard Courtney Ramey (3) and other players after an NCAA college basketball game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff , Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

(KXAN/AP) — Baylor basketball remains at the top of the college basketball polls after defeating Oregon Sunday in its lone contest of the week. The Bears (10-0) are at No. 1 in the Associated Press top 25 poll for the second straight week.

Baylor will close out the non-conference schedule with two games before opening Big 12 play against No. 9 Iowa State. The Cyclones are the surprise team of the season, starting the year undefeated with wins against No. 25 Xavier, No. 9 Memphis and Iowa.

The Texas Longhorns moved up one spot to No. 16, following wins over Stanford and Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Texas is shifting its schedule this week after Rice paused team activities due to COVID-19. The Longhorns will play Alabama State Wednesday rather than the Owls.

Texas Tech remained at No. 25 in the AP Poll after a 1-1 week with a loss to No. 4 Gonzaga. Kansas remained in the top 10 at No. 7.

AP Poll – Dec. 20

1. Baylor (60)10-015241
2. Duke10-114452
3. Purdue10-113603
4. Gonzaga9-213135
5. UCLA9-112944
6. Arizona (1)11-012308
7. Kansas9-112107
8. Southern Cal12-093710
9. Iowa St.11-092611
10. Alabama9-28976
11. Michigan St.9-282212
12. Auburn10-178213
13. Houston10-278014
14. Ohio St.8-274415
15. Seton Hall9-269316
16. Texas8-256917
17. LSU11-054219
18. Xavier11-146922
19. Tennessee8-244718
20. Kentucky8-242821
21. Colorado St.10-032823
22. Providence11-1266
23. Villanova7-42229
24. Wisconsin9-2182
25. Texas Tech8-28625

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 65, West Virginia 57, UConn 55, Illinois 49, Loyola Chicago 42, Michigan 9, Arkansas 9, BYU 8, North Carolina 7, San Francisco 6, Wake Forest 5, Virginia Tech 4, Oklahoma St. 4, Iowa 3, Minnesota 3, Creighton 2, Memphis 1.

