POLL: Baylor moves to No. 11 after win over OU, Texas A&M slides

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — The Baylor Bears moved up seven spots in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll after the team’s statement win over Oklahoma in Waco.

Baylor handed the Sooners their first loss in 18 games, cracking the window into the Big 12 championship wide open. OU dropped to No. 12 after its first loss of the season. Oklahoma closes out the regular season with tough matchups against Iowa State and Oklahoma State.

Oklahoma State scored eight rushing touchdowns in a 63-17 blowout win against TCU Saturday night. The Cowboys moved up one spot to No. 9.

Texas A&M’s loss to Ole Miss dropped the Aggies to No. 16.

Alabama moved ahead of Cincinnati to claim the No. 2 spot in the poll behind No. 1 Georgia. The Bearcats are at No. 3 followed by Oregon, Ohio State and Notre Dame.

AP Poll – Nov. 14

Team Record Points Previous 1. Georgia (62) 10-0 1550 1 2. Alabama 9-1 1449 3 3. Cincinnati 10-0 1420 2 4. Oregon 9-1 1353 5 5. Ohio St. 9-1 1341 6 6. Notre Dame 9-1 1175 7 7. Michigan St. 9-1 1161 8 8. Michigan 9-1 1134 9 9. Oklahoma St. 9-1 1106 10 10. Mississippi 8-2 943 12 11. Baylor 8-2 882 18 12. Oklahoma 9-1 870 4 13. Wake Forest 9-1 851 13 14. BYU 8-2 671 14 15. UTSA 10-0 591 15 16. Texas A&M 7-3 583 11 17. Houston 9-1 509 17 18. Iowa 8-2 491 19 19. Wisconsin 7-3 467 20 20. Pittsburgh 8-2 358 25 21. Arkansas 7-3 277 – 22. Louisiana-Lafayette 9-1 261 24 23. San Diego St. 9-1 239 – 24. Utah 7-3 141 – 25. NC State 7-3 95 21

Others receiving votes: Mississippi St. 52, Auburn 43, Appalachian St. 32, Penn St. 31, Coastal Carolina 28, Utah St. 12, Kansas St. 12, Kentucky 9, SMU 9, Purdue 4.