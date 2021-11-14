POLL: Baylor moves to No. 11 after win over OU, Texas A&M slides

Local Sports

by: , Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — The Baylor Bears moved up seven spots in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll after the team’s statement win over Oklahoma in Waco.

Baylor handed the Sooners their first loss in 18 games, cracking the window into the Big 12 championship wide open. OU dropped to No. 12 after its first loss of the season. Oklahoma closes out the regular season with tough matchups against Iowa State and Oklahoma State.

Oklahoma State scored eight rushing touchdowns in a 63-17 blowout win against TCU Saturday night. The Cowboys moved up one spot to No. 9.

Texas A&M’s loss to Ole Miss dropped the Aggies to No. 16.

Alabama moved ahead of Cincinnati to claim the No. 2 spot in the poll behind No. 1 Georgia. The Bearcats are at No. 3 followed by Oregon, Ohio State and Notre Dame.

AP Poll – Nov. 14

TeamRecordPointsPrevious
1. Georgia (62)10-015501
2. Alabama9-114493
3. Cincinnati10-014202
4. Oregon9-113535
5. Ohio St.9-113416
6. Notre Dame9-111757
7. Michigan St.9-111618
8. Michigan9-111349
9. Oklahoma St.9-1110610
10. Mississippi8-294312
11. Baylor8-288218
12. Oklahoma9-18704
13. Wake Forest9-185113
14. BYU8-267114
15. UTSA10-059115
16. Texas A&M7-358311
17. Houston9-150917
18. Iowa8-249119
19. Wisconsin7-346720
20. Pittsburgh8-235825
21. Arkansas7-3277
22. Louisiana-Lafayette9-126124
23. San Diego St.9-1239
24. Utah7-3141
25. NC State7-39521

Others receiving votes: Mississippi St. 52, Auburn 43, Appalachian St. 32, Penn St. 31, Coastal Carolina 28, Utah St. 12, Kansas St. 12, Kentucky 9, SMU 9, Purdue 4.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss