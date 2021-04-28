‘Available for future competitions’ — Tomás Pochettino can play for Austin FC after 1 game absence

Tomás Pochettino signed with Austin FC in February. On Saturday, he was held out of the team’s second match against the Colorado Rapids due to an administrative issue. (Courtesy: Austin FC)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After a few confusing days concerning Austin FC designated player Tomás Pochettino, the midfielder was cleared by Major League Soccer to play for the franchise.

The club announced on Wednesday afternoon that Pochettino is “available to play for all future competitions” four days after he was held out of Saturday’s win at Colorado for what Austin FC called “potential administrative issues.”

📰 | Major League Soccer has informed Austin FC that Tomás Pochettino is available for all future competitions. — Austin FC (@AustinFC) April 28, 2021

Head coach Josh Wolff said on Tuesday that Pochettino was training with the club and was hoping that he would be available for Saturday’s game at Minnesota. The 25-year-old Argentinian is one Austin FC’s two designated players along with Cecilio Dominguez and is expected to be a big part of their attack.

He started in Austin FC’s season opener against Los Angeles FC and played 70 minutes, registering one shot on goal on two total shots.

Austin FC’s next match will be against Minnesota United FC on the road Saturday at 7 p.m. The game will be televised locally in the Austin market on the CW Austin.

How to find the CW Austin