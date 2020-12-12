Playoff scores: Texas high school football

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The most unique Texas high school football season in history has reached the playoffs across all classifications.

The largest classifications, 6A and 5A, started the postseason this week, starting a six-week grind toward the state championship in January. For the lower classifications, state championship spots were booked with the games scheduled for next week.

Texas high school football playoff scores

Class 6A Division I=

Region I Bi-District=

Allen 34, Plano West 13

Midland Lee 66, EP Montwood 21

Odessa Permian 37, EP Franklin 26

South Grand Prairie 38, Richardson Lake Highlands 14

Region II Bi-District=

Dallas Skyline 21, Garland Sachse 14

Klein Oak 30, Cypress Ranch 6

Spring 42, The Woodlands 21

Spring Westfield 33, The Woodlands College Park 7

Region III Bi-District=

Fort Bend Ridge Point 56, Katy Seven Lakes 20

Humble Atascocita 54, Pasadena Dobie 14

Jersey Village 52, Houston Bellaire 0

Katy Tompkins 42, Fort Bend Travis 10

Region IV Bi-District=

Harlingen 38, Edinburg North 3

Laredo United South def. San Antonio Harlan, forfeit

Mission 27, San Benito 18

SA Northside Stevens 22, Laredo United 12

Smithson Valley 24, SA Reagan 20

Westlake Academy 57, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 14

Class 6A Division II=

Region I Bi-District=

North Crowley 23, Byron Nelson 16

Northwest Eaton 21, Weatherford 14

San Angelo Central 54, El Paso Eastlake 35

Arlington 49, Dallas Jesuit 37

Region II Bi-District=

Cedar Hill 27, Bryan 0

Rockwall-Heath 42, Garland 14

Temple 38, Waxahachie 0

Region III Bi-District=

Alvin Shadow Creek 55, League City Clear Creek 6

Clear Falls 21, Houston Strake Jesuit 16

Houston King 56, Channelview 0

Katy Taylor def. Richmond George Ranch, forfeit

Katy def. Fort Bend Elkins, forfeit

Region IV Bi-District=

Austin Vandegrift 45, Austin High 24

Buda Hays 38, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 7

Edinburg Vela 38, Weslaco 33

PSJA North 28, Brownsville Hanna 21

SA Johnson 56, SA Wagner 42

SA Northside Brennan 48, Del Rio 0

SA Northside Taft 28, Eagle Pass 14

Class 5A Division I=

Region I Bi-District=

Amarillo Tascosa 56, EP Chapin 7

EP Del Valle 44, Lubbock Monterey 43

Lubbock Coronado 82, EP Bel Air 35

Mansfield Summit 49, Abilene Cooper 28

Red Oak 62, Justin Northwest 7

Region II Bi-District=

Denton Ryan 69, Dallas Adams 6

Lancaster 29, Frisco Wakeland 6

Longview 41, Lufkin 5

Magnolia 48, McKinney North 9

Region III Bi-District=

Cedar Park 72, SA Veterans Memorial 20

Fort Bend Hightower 41, Port Arthur Memorial 34, OT

Katy Paetow 70, Baytown Lee 18

Manvel 63, Beaumont United 0

Region IV Bi-District=

CC Flour Bluff 56, Brownsville Pace 27

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 47, McAllen Rowe 14

Eagle Pass Winn 17, SA Lanier 11

SA Southside 52, SA Jefferson 0

San Antonio Southwest Legacy 34, SA Highlands 24

Victoria West 61, McAllen Memorial 35

Weslaco East 26, Victoria East 23

Class 5A Division II=

Region I Bi-District=

Canyon Randall 21, FW Southwest 10

Clint Horizon 40, EP Irvin 26

EP Burges 42, EP Ysleta 6

EP Parkland 21, EP Austin 7

Grapevine 34, Abilene Wylie 24

Lubbock Cooper 52, FW Polytechnic 0

WF Rider def. FW North Side, forfeit

Region II Bi-District=

Ennis 49, Frisco Liberty 0

Everman 41, Mesquite Poteet 33

Frisco 52, Royse City 9

Lucas Lovejoy 45, Greenville 30

Mansfield Timberview 49, Dallas Kimball 7

North Forney 32, Denison 25

Region III Bi-District=

Barbers Hill 51, Galena Park 14

Huntsville 29, Nacogdoches 0

Longview Pine Tree 34, A&M Consolidated 28

Montgomery 38, Whitehouse 31

Texarkana Texas 37, Montgomery Lake Creek 7

Region IV Bi-District=

Boerne-Champion 56, Edcouch-Elsa 19

Leander Rouse 62, Austin Northeast 0

Liberty Hill 51, Leander Glenn 0

Marble Falls 27, Brenham 24

Mercedes 41, Floresville 34

SA Alamo Heights 34, PSJA Southwest 0

Sharyland Pioneer 42, Castroville Medina Valley 23

Class 3A Division I=

Semifinal=

Tuscola Jim Ned 24, Mount Vernon 17

Class 3A Division II=

Semifinal=

Canadian 33, Gunter 6

Franklin 14, Waskom 13

Class 4A Division I=

Semifinal=

Argyle 37, Canyon 20

Lindale 31, Austin LBJ 28

Class 4A Division II=

Semifinal=

Carthage 38, Wimberley 7

Gilmer 35, Graham 21

TAPPS 6-Man Div I=

State Playoffs=

Austin TSD 63, Austin Veritas 32

Dallas Lakehill 74, Plano Coram Deo 28

TAPPS 11-Man Div III=

State Playoffs=

Cypress Community Christian 14, SA Holy Cross 0

