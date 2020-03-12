Austin’s Dell Technologies Match Play will go on, but without fans, according to PGA

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (KXAN/AP) — The PGA Tour will continue to hold events, but will not allow fans on the course starting March 13 through the Valero Texas Open, April 5.

The decision by PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan means the World Golf Championships Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club and the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio will be played without fans.

Earlier this week, Monahan said he expected for the PGA Tour to play in Austin in two weeks, and as of Thursday morning, that expectation is still accurate.

The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play is in its fifth year at Austin Country Club.

Initially, on Thursday morning, the PGA Tour announced that the Players Championship will not have spectators for the final three days at the TPC Sawgrass.

The only times a PGA Tour event has kept fans off the course were safety issues related to weather.

Even as the NBA suspended its season and the NCAA said its basketball tournaments would not have fans, The Players began Thursday with fans. The only stipulation Thursday was they not ask for autographs.

Who would be allowed in to the tournament is still to be determined, officially. The source said media and key personnel would be allowed.

Monahan did announce the postponement of the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in the Dominican Republic. Monahan said the logistical issues and travel advisories would make it difficult to successfully stage the event. The Tour said it will provide details later on rescheduling.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan:

This is a difficult situation, one with consequences that impact our players, fans and the communities in which we play. As I said earlier this week, we’ve had a team in place that has been carefully monitoring and assessing the situation and its implications for several weeks. We’ve weighed all the options, and I appreciate the input and collaboration across the TOUR, our industry, our partners and our members that got us to this point. We’ll continue with that collaboration, and I want to thank our fans for supporting the PGA TOUR.