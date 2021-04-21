Plane tickets for bombo drums: Austin FC fans went all-out to watch inaugural match in person

LOS ANGELES (The Striker Texas) — As American Airlines flight AA2869 descended into Los Angeles on Saturday morning, the passenger in seat 25F looked more than a little green. Their first-ever flight was an early-morning call and their head would be pounding by the early afternoon.

In the next seat over, that Verde glow reached Katie Ensign, who organized this adventure. Her seat partner wasn’t a person, but an LED-lit Bombo drum that La Murga de Austin affectionately calls Óscar. And it had an all-expenses-paid trip to the inaugural Austin FC match against Los Angeles FC.

“We paid a plane ticket for the baby and the snare (drum) was its carry-on,” said Rigo Rodriguez Lira, one of the leaders of La Murga and the Los Verdes supporters group that added at least 42 of its members to a 4,900-person socially distanced crowd at Banc of California Stadium.

Want more of Austin FC? Click here to read the full story in The Striker Texas