AUSTIN (KXAN) — Jordan Addison, the star wide receiver from Pitt who won the Fred Biletnikoff Award last season for being the most outstanding receiver in college football, has chosen to transfer to USC over Texas.

Addison was a highly sought-after player once he entered the transfer portal after the season.

He made the announcement via social media, saying this decision was not an easy one for him.

“The last few weeks have been very difficult, I struggled with my decision as to whether I should exercise my right to enter the portal, student-athletes have not always had that opportunity and I made that choice,” he said at the beginning of his statement. “

After thanking Pat Narduzzi, his former head coach, and his teammates, Addison then let everyone know his decision.

“I have now carefully considered the advice of my family and close friends and fully weighed the risks and benefits of this decision,” Addison explained. “I also respect that others may make a difficult choice, but for me, I will continue my full development as a student-athlete by enrolling at USC.”

Addison caught 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2021.