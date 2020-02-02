Pitching helps UT alumni win annual game

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The alumni returned to UFCU Disch-Falk Field and picked up a 1-0 win in the annual Fan Appreciation Day and Alumni Game on Saturday.

Pitching dominated the day and sophomore Ty Madden showed promise in four scoreless innings of work. Madden struck out two batters and allowed just three hits.

Former Longhorn right-hander Nolan Kingham, in the Atlanta Braves farm system, was involved in the biggest play of the day. Kingham, who pitched for the Longhorns from 2016-18, started in right field for the alumni team and ended up scoring the game’s only run. He started the fifth inning with a walk and moved to third on a single by Zane Gurwitz (2014-17). Kingham came around to score on a sacrifice fly by Kody Clemens (2016-18) to drive in the winning run.

The pitching staff threw up several scoreless frames throughout the day. Freshmen Justin Eckhardt and Jared Southard each pitched two scoreless innings, on the alumni side. Will Swope, Sam Walbridge, Mason Bryant, Dawson Merryman and Donny Diaz each pitched scoreless innings.

The Longhorns open the season with a three-game series against Rice Feb. 14-16 at Reckling Park in Houston. The home opener is set for Tuesday, Feb. 18 against UTSA at 6:30 p.m.