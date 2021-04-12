Pitcher perfect: Former Pflugerville Hendrickson pitcher Hope Trautwein delivers perfect game Sunday for the Mean Green

North Texas pitcher Hope Trautwein throws during an NCAA softball game against UTSA on Sunday, March 8, 2020, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In sports, it’s hard to be really good but to be perfect is nearly impossible. However, North Texas softball pitcher Hope Trautwein made headlines, and history for her perfect effort against Arkansas Pine-Bluff on Sunday.

Trautwein, a North Texas senior who previously starred in the circle for Hendrickson High School in Pflugerville, recorded the first perfect game in North Texas softball history in a 3-0 win against the Golden Lions.

Hope is dope!@hopetraut became the first DI pitcher to strike out every batter in a seven-inning perfect game! 🤯#NCAASoftball x 🎥 @MeanGreenSB pic.twitter.com/qAsXmgR6tm — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) April 12, 2021

The accomplishment alone is amazing, but the way she achieved the perfect game is even more astounding.

Trautwein struck out all 21 batters she faced, which is the first time that has happened for the Mean Green. It was the second time she recorded 21 strikeouts this season.

She’s struck out at least ten batters four times this season.