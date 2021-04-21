Pierceson Coody reaches top of World Amateur Golf Ranking

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Life didn’t change much for Pierceson Coody in the week he ascended to No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

“You always think when you hit those goals, you’re gonna wake up the next day and feel different, but it doesn’t,” Coody said on Wednesday on a zoom session with reporters. “I still go out there and do the same thing I’m doing with the guys and have fun. It brings a lot of expectations and a lot of questions surrounding it, but I think that I’m pretty focused on what I want to accomplish this year and let the other stuff kinda fall in line after that.”

During the past four tournaments with Texas, Coody has four straight top-three finishes, including a win at the George Hannon Collegiate at UT’s home course last month. He also had two more runner-up finishes and he tied for third in another tournament.

“It is special. It’s something that, whatever sport you’re playing, you aspire to find a way to get to the top. When I got to Texas, that was one of the very first goals I put down at the time. To see my game progress to that level and feel like I continue to get better, it’s been a great run. I just hope I can continue to build on it.”

Coody’s reign atop the rankings was short-lived. This week, Keita Nakajima from Japan passed Coody for the top spot.

Coody joins teammate Cole Hammer as the two most recent Longhorns to be ranked No. 1 in the WAGR. Hammer held the spot in 2019.

The two will try to lead Texas to a Big 12 championship next week before what they hope is another run at a national championship.

“Our freshman year, we were so enthusiastic,” Coody said. “Every event was something new. We need a lot of that again. Big 12s is at a course that a lot of us haven’t been to. It’s new, it’s all new, and that’s what creates a lot of excitement. As long as we just create opportunities for ourselves and create momentum by having positive rounds, we’re gonna end up there faster than we think.”