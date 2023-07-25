AUSTIN (KXAN) — A familiar face is coming back to UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

Troy Tulowitzki, the five-time MLB all-star shortstop and assistant coach for the Longhorns baseball team from 2020-22, is coming back as director of player development, head coach Davice Pierce announced Tuesday.

Pierce also said he’d take over the pitching coach role as Woody Williams left the program after one year. Steve Rodriguez, Philip Miller and Caleb Longley will serve as full-time assistants.

“This reorganization of our staff creates a good balance in all phases of the game,” Pierce said. “With Philip returning to an on-field coaching position, joining Rod and Caleb, we have an outstanding group in place to handle the offense, defense and recruiting. I’m excited to return to managing the pitching staff, a role I held for several years.”

Pierce was the pitching coach at Rice from 2006-11 and he managed the pitching staff at Tulane, Sam Houston State and his first two seasons at Texas.

Chris Gordon will continue as the hitting and pitching development coordinator and Carli Todd will move to the director of operations.

It’s Rodriguez’s second season in burnt orange after 19 seasons of being a head coach at Pepperdine and Baylor. He’ll coach catchers and coordinate the team’s short game and base running. Longley is in his third year and will coach hitting and outfielders along with being the program’s recruiting coordinator. Miller returns to an on-field role after being a special assistant to Pierce last season.

A recent NCAA rule change now allows schools to pay a third on-field assistant coach across all programs. They previously had to be in volunteer roles.