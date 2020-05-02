Pick your Triple Crown winner — Virtual Kentucky Derby to provide coronavirus aid

FILE – In this May 2, 2015, file photo, Victor Espinoza rides American Pharoah to victory in the 141st running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. American Pharaoh went on to win the Triple Crown a few weeks later. More than a dozen thoroughbreds had come up a race short of becoming racing’s first Triple Crown winner since Affirmed in 1978, until American Pharoah ended the 37-year drought in 2015. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

CHURCHILL DOWNS, Kentucky (KXAN) — An epic virtual race between 13 Triple Crown-winning horses will run Saturday and the true winner will be coronavirus relief.

The 2020 Kentucky Derby was originally scheduled for Saturday, May 2, but was postponed to Saturday, Sept. 5 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Triple Crown Showdown allows the “Run for the Roses” to somewhat still happen on May 2 by letting people place “bets” on the virtual race and donating to COVID-19 relief.

Participants must sign up through the Kentucky Derby website and pick the winning horse. All of the participants that picked the race-winner will be entered into a random drawing to win “The Ultimate Kentucky Derby Experience.”

The Ultimate Kentucky Derby Experience is a four-day/three-night trip for two people to several festivities of the 2020 Kentucky Derby.

Ultimate Kentucky Derby Experience (according to website)

2 tickets to the 2020 Kentucky Oaks & Derby in Matt Winn’s Steakhouse including access to 6th floor viewing platform, gourmet food, and private wagering stations;

3 nights’ hotel accommodations for winner and guest at the Galt House Hotel (subject to availability);

2 tickets to the Taste of Derby food and wine event on Thursday, 9/3/2020;

2 tickets to the Fillies and Lillies Derby Eve Gala on Friday, 9/4;

2 tickets to the official Kentucky Derby Winner’s Party on Saturday, 9/5;

Best of Kentucky Tour for winner and guest including a private horse farm and bourbon distillery tour;

Ground transportation for winner and guest throughout stay; (iv) and a toast in Exclusive Director’s Room on Kentucky Oaks

$3,000 (awarded in the form of a check or wire transfer, payable to winner) intended to be used by winner towards air transportation to Louisville, KY, for winner and guest

The winner will be notified by email by Monday, May 4, 2020

The Kentucky Derby is using probabilities and an algorithm to decipher which horse would win the virtual race.

The virtual race is expected to start around 4:45 p.m. Central Time on Saturday. You can watch it on KXAN.

Triple Crown Showdown line-up