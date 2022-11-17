AUSTIN (KXAN) — The No. 11 Texas Longhorns gave the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs a taste of what Big 12 Conference basketball could be like for them Wednesday at Moody Center.

Texas shot 51.5% from the field and drained 13 three-pointers to run away with a 93-74 win over the Bulldogs to move to 3-0 so far.

Here are a few photos of emotional moments from the game.

Texas forward Christian Bishop (32) reacts to fans after he was fouled during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas guard Tyrese Hunter (4) drives around Gonzaga guard Nolan Hickman (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas forward Dillon Mitchell (23) reacts to a play during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Gonzaga guard Malachi Smith (13) shoots over Texas guard Tyrese Hunter (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas forward Dillon Mitchell (23) celebrates his score against Gonzaga during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas forward Brock Cunningham (30) reaches between Gonzaga forward Anton Watson (22) and guard Julian Strawther (0) for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Gonzaga head coach Mark Few watches his team from the sidelines during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas guard Marcus Carr (5) shoots against Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas head coach Chris Beard signals to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas guard Sir’Jabari Rice (10) drivers to the basket against Gonzaga guard Julian Strawther (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas forward Dillon Mitchell (23) celebrates his score against Gonzaga during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Gonzaga guard Malachi Smith (13) is pressured by Texas guard Sir’Jabari Rice (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas guard Tyrese Hunter (4) drives past Gonzaga guard Rasir Bolton, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas guard Marcus Carr (5) celebrates a score against Gonzaga during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas guard Tyrese Hunter (4) celebrate a score during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas guard Tyrese Hunter (4) shoots past Gonzaga guard Rasir Bolton (45) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas forward Dylan Disu (1) celebrates a score against Gonzaga during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) and Texas forward Timmy Allen (0) compete for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) drives to the basket against Texas forward Dylan Disu (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas guard Marcus Carr (5) celebrates a score against Gonzaga during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas forward Christian Bishop (32) and Gonzaga guard Julian Strawther (0) chase a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) drives to the basket against Texas forward Dillon Mitchell (23) and forward Dylan Disu (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Gonzaga forward Anton Watson (22) scores past Texas guard Tyrese Hunter (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Moody Center only just made its debut earlier this year.

The venue made its regular-season debut on Nov. 7 where the Longhorns won 72-57 against The University of Texas at El Paso.