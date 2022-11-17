AUSTIN (KXAN) — The No. 11 Texas Longhorns gave the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs a taste of what Big 12 Conference basketball could be like for them Wednesday at Moody Center.
Texas shot 51.5% from the field and drained 13 three-pointers to run away with a 93-74 win over the Bulldogs to move to 3-0 so far.
Here are a few photos of emotional moments from the game.
Moody Center only just made its debut earlier this year.
The venue made its regular-season debut on Nov. 7 where the Longhorns won 72-57 against The University of Texas at El Paso.