PHOTOS: Check out the College GameDay set on the UT campus

The GameDay set view from the UT Tower and DKR Texas Memorial Stadium

AUSTIN (KXAN) — ESPN’s College GameDay set is up and running ready for thousands of college football fans to surround it Saturday morning.

Crews began constructing the set Wednesday in preparation of the Saturday college football show.

GameDay’s first episode aired in September of 1987 and quickly became a staple of college football culture when it took the show from the studio to live locations across the country.

ESPN’s College GameDay will be live from the UT campus Saturday morning

Longhorn City Limits will have concerts before the LSU-Texas game

What the GameDay set looks like from the crowd

Crews began working on the GameDay set Wednesday

Fans are expected to start gathering near the GameDay set Friday night

GameDay returns to Austin for the first time since 2009

The Longhorns haven’t hosted GameDay in Austin since 2009. Texas defeated Texas Tech 34-24 in that match up.

The Longhorns were most recently featured last season when GameDay aired from the Cotton Bowl before Texas’ win over Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry.

It was announced earlier this week that Texas alum and Academy Award-winner Matthew McConaughey will be the show’s guest picker. He will join the GameDay crew on the set to give game predictions for this week’s slate of college football games.

For fans that aren’t willing to shell out the high prices for a ticket to the LSU-Texas game, Texas athletics will providing a feed of the game at Longhorn City Limits — located at the LBJ lawn (same location at GameDay).