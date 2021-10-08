PHOTO GALLERY: Texas and Oklahoma fans arrive for Red River Showdown

DALLAS, Texas (KXAN) — It’s just about time for the Red River Showdown kickoff between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners.

No. 21 Texas will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak to the Sooners at the Cotton Bowl in the State Fair of Texas. Kickoff is set for just after 11 a.m. Saturday.

ESPN’s College GameDay will be live from Fair Park from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. This is the seventh time the Red River Showdown has been the featured site on GameDay.

Overall, Texas is 10-7 on GameDay with a 5-2 record in games played in Austin. Texas and OU are split at three wins apiece when GameDay comes to the State Fair.

Expect a close game between these teams if history is to be repeated. Seven of the last eight meetings have been decided by eight points or less, with last year’s meeting going four overtimes before OU prevailed.

Check out KXAN’s photos from the Red River Showdown. This gallery will be updated as we get closer to kickoff.