Pflugerville’s support key to Samaje Perine’s Super Bowl journey, mom says

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Pflugerville will be decked out in orange and black Sunday night as one of the city’s own makes his Super Bowl debut.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine, a Hendrickson High School graduate, has reached the mountaintop of football success with a soon-to-be appearance in Super Bowl LVI.

Perine’s success was built in Central Texas.

Perine moved from Alabama to Central Texas during his childhood. He turned into a special running back once he got on the field for the Hawks, rushing for more than 3,400 yards and 28 touchdowns in two seasons.

His prolific high school success caught the eye of college coaches. Ultimately, Perine signed with Oklahoma where his career truly took off. Perine was the machine behind Oklahoma’s running game from 2014 to 2016. He left OU as the school’s all-time leading rusher after three seasons.

Perine started his NFL career with Washington before spending the majority of the last three seasons with Cincinnati. This season, Perine is the counterpart to Joe Mixon in the Bengals backfield, accumulating 442 yards and two touchdowns.

KXAN’s Jennifer Sanders caught up with Perine’s mother, Gloria Perine, before the Big Game. Gloria is in Los Angeles to celebrate this moment with her son and family, saying this “means everything to the family and the community.”

The Perine family is savoring this weekend, calling Perine’s NFL journey a “rollercoaster.” Gloria was with Samaje on Saturday and, even 24 hours before kickoff, he told her the Super Bowl stage still hasn’t “quite sunk in.”

Gloria wants to thank Central Texas for their support. She says they wouldn’t be at the Super Bowl without the strength of the community behind them.

“It’s definitely one of the things that makes me a little bit emotional. Just seeing how many people really love him and have supported him. I know without a doubt he couldn’t be where he is without that village and that community…and outpouring of support,” Perine said.

Watch Super Bowl LVI on KXAN at 5:30 p.m. CT Sunday.