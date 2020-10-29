Pflugerville rivals meet in the KBVO Big Game of the Week

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Hendrickson and Weiss will quickly become rivals as they battle for a potential playoff spot in the KBVO Game of the Week on Thursday night.

Kickoff from The Pfield in Pflugerville is at 7 p.m. on Thursday. You can watch the game live on KBVO-TV or on KXAN.com.

Hendrickson is in need of a district win to keep its playoff goals on track after two early setbacks buried the Hawks in the standings. Hendrickson (0-2, 2-2) lost difficult games against Cedar Park and Georgetown in recent weeks.

Weiss returns to action after a run-in with COVID-19 forced the postponement of two October games. A member of the Weiss coaching staff tested positive for the virus during the week of Oct. 5. Pflugerville ISD decided to postpone the two games “out of an abundance of caution.”

Weiss (1-0, 1-2) defeated Leander on Friday in its first game since Oct. 2.

How to find KBVO

  • Virtual: Channel 14
  • Spectrum: Channel 7 or 1215
  • Grande: Channel 18 or 818
  • Suddenlink: Channel 12
  • Google Fiber: Channel 8
  • AT&T U-verse: Channel 7 and 1007

KBVO Live Stream Schedule

High School Football

Schedule subject to change

Thursday 10/29
Hendrickson vs. Weiss at 7 p.m.

Friday 10/30
Hays vs. Westlake at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 11/5
Vandegrift vs. Westwood at 7 p.m.

Friday 11/6
Westlake vs. Akins at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 11/12
Manor vs. Weiss at 7 p.m.

Thursday 11/19
Stony Point vs. Vista Ridge at 7 p.m.

Friday 11/20
Austin High vs. Westlake at 7:30 p.m.

Friday 11/27
Westlake vs. Lake Travis at 2 p.m.

Thursday 12/3
Stony Point vs. Cedar Ridge at 7 p.m.

