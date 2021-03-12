Pflugerville ISD’s Connally High School renames track relays in honor of coach who died from COVID-19

Local Sports

Todd and Julie Schonhar

Todd Schonhar, Clemson class of 1987, and his wife Julia Schonhar. (Courtesy: Julia Schonhar)

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Leaders at Connally High School chose to rename the track and field team’s annual home meet the Todd Schonhar Memorial Cougar Relays to honor the school’s longtime coach who died in January from COVID-19.

Schonhar was also an assistant football coach. Connally students and staff gathered Thursday at Cougar Stadium for a renaming ceremony. Schonhar was 57 years old.

“Coach Schonhar meant a lot to our athletes and to our coaches, so we wanted to do something to give back to him and his wife so she knew how special he was to all of us,” said newly-appointed head track coach Brenda Samuels in a news release.

Schonhar’s widow, Julie, also attended the ceremony Thursday before the start of the track meet. She and many of the students and the coach’s former players wore orange ribbons. Schonhar played football and baseball at Clemson University and later was a graduate assistant both there and at Oklahoma.

“Our Cougar family and community is still very sad and as you can tell there was a lot of emotion on the field,” Connally High Principle Paula Gamble said.

Schonhar’s family has also established the Todd Schonhar Memorial Scholarship fund in his honor. You can make contributions online.

