Pflugerville baseball players get to finish season in ‘Pfinal Game’

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The seasons of many high school athletes ended abruptly when the University Interscholastic League canceled the 2020 spring sports calendar due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Round Rock Express is presenting graduating seniors from the four Pflugerville high schools with an opportunity to play a final game with their high school teammates before beginning their collegiate careers.

In the showcase, fittingly called The Pfinal Game, 35 baseball players will be divided into two teams for a nine-inning game June 30 at the Dell Diamond in Round Rock. The four participating high schools are Pflugerville, Connally, Hendrickson and Weiss.

“We feel for all of the high school seniors who lost their last season of high school baseball because of the pandemic,” Express President Chris Almendarez said. “Through the UIL State Baseball Championships, Dell Diamond plays such an integral role in high school baseball throughout Texas, so when a group of parents from the Pflugerville-area high schools wanted to put on one final game for their graduating seniors, we welcomed the idea with open arms.”

Tickets are available at RRExpress.com. Stadium capacity will be capped at under 25% to allow for social distancing.