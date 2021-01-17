Missing Mahomes, Chiefs advance to AFC Championship over Baker Mayfield and the Browns

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 17: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs is sacked by outside linebacker Mack Wilson #51 of the Cleveland Browns, Mahomes is injured on the play and leaves in the third quarter of the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 17, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY (KXAN) — Kansas City’s hopes of a return trip to the Super Bowl are still intact, but the status of their MVP quarterback is up in the air.

The Chiefs advanced to the AFC Championship game with a 22-17 win against Baker Mayfield’s Cleveland Browns without Patrick Mahomes for a majority of the second half. Kansas City will host the Buffalo Bills next week.

Mahomes sustained a concussion in Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns, exiting with 7:44 left in the third quarter.

Mahomes suffered the injury while attempting to run for a first down in the third quarter. Mahomes was wobbly as he tried to get up from the tackle and needed help from the Chiefs staff to get to the sideline.

Patrick Mahomes into the blue medical tent. Chad Henne enters the game. pic.twitter.com/lFWm0oHPV1 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 17, 2021

Kansas City’s backup quarterback Chad Henne threw an ill-advised interception in the fourth quarter, but saved the game with a 13-yard scramble on a third-and-14 in the final minutes. The run didn’t get the first down yardage, but it was enough to convince Chiefs coach Andy Reid to go for it.

On fourth down, Henne threw a short pass to Tyreek Hill for the first down, allowing the Chiefs to run out the clock and seal their spot in the AFC title game.

Texas Longhorns fans should remember Henne from the 2004 Rose Bowl against Michigan. Henne was the Wolverines’ starter.

Baker Mayfield’s playoff run ends with something to build on for the future. The Browns expelled some postseason demons with a win in the AFC Wildcard round last week.

Cleveland had the ball against the Chiefs with six minutes to go and a chance to take their first lead of the game. Mayfield couldn’t spark the game-winning drive. The Browns punted back to the Chiefs at their own 32-yard line with 4:19 to go and didn’t get another opportunity.

Mayfield threw for 204 yards with a touchdown and an interception.