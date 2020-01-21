Part of the 2020 NFL Draft will be on the water in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KXAN) — The 2020 NFL Draft from Las Vegas will certainly be one of a kind.

The three-day event will be completely contained to the Las Vegas Strip beginning April 23-25.

The most intriguing bit of information released by the NFL and the Clark County, Nevada government Tuesday is centered around the Bellagio Hotel.

The NFL’s Red Carpet stage will be on the water from the iconic Fountains of Bellagio. LA Times Sports Columnist Arash Markazi reports players will be taken to the stage via boat.

Clark County provided a rendering of the stage Tuesday and it looks epic — although the logistics of actually getting each player to the stage will be just as entertaining.

Another view of the Red Carpet stage. The area on the Las #Vegas Strip in front of the @Bellagio will provide a great vantage point for the public wanting to see the @NFLDraft and the players headed to the @NFL. #NFLDraft #NFLDraft2020 pic.twitter.com/1FBztJlOvx — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) January 21, 2020

The main stage for the draft will be constructed beginning April 3 next to Caesars Forum. It will include a viewing zone to watch the first-round selections on Thursday night, the second and third rounds on Friday night, and the remaining four rounds on Saturday.

Teams will make their selections at the Caesars Forum conference center in what the league and city are dubbing Selection Square.

Adjacent to the main stage will be the NFL Draft Experience where fans can participate in interactive games, view the Vince Lombardi Trophy, attend autograph sessions with NFL players and former players. There also will be a stage at the Experience for performances by local talent, all available without charge.