Pandemic cancels Cowboys-Steelers Hall of Fame game; Jimmy Johnson ‘to wait another year’

CANTON, Ohio (KXAN) — The NFL’s annual Hall of Fame game to kick off the NFL preseason and the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s enshrinement ceremony has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
As for the Hall of Fame’s 2020 enshrinement ceremony scheduled for August 8, Schefter reports the ceremony has been postponed to an undetermined date in the future — potentially in 2021.
The Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers were expected to play in the game from Canton, Ohio on August 6 with former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson and Cowboys player Cliff Harris set to be inducted into the 2020 class.
The two-time Cowboys Super Bowl winning coach tweeted Thursday morning that he will have to “wait another year.” The official celebration may have to wait, but Johnson will always be part of the 2020 class.
This is first event the NFL has had to cancel on its calendar because of the pandemic. The Cowboys and Steelers are expected to play in the 2021 Hall of Fame game, Schefter reports.
2020 Hall of Fame class
- Running back Edgerrin James
- Wide receiver Isaac Bruce
- Safety Troy Polamalu
- Safety Steve Atwater
- Offensive guard Steve Hutchinson
Pro Football Hall of Fame (2020) Centennial Class
- Coach Bill Cowher
- Coach Jimmy Johnson
- NFL Films’ Steve Sabol
- Commissioner Paul Tagliabue
- Defensive tackle George Young
- Wide receiver Harold Carmichael
- Offensive lineman Jimbo Covert
- Safety Bobby Dillon
- Safety Cliff Harris
- Offensive tackle Winston Hill
- Defensive tackle Alex Karras
- Safety Donnie Shell
- Tackle Duke Slater
- End Mac Speedie
- Defensive end Ed Sprinkle