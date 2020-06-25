Pandemic cancels Cowboys-Steelers Hall of Fame game; Jimmy Johnson ‘to wait another year’

FILE – In this Aug. 7, 2015, file photo, a visitor to the Pro Football Hall of Fame pauses to take a photo of the sign in front in Canton, Ohio. The NFL has canceled the Hall of Fame game that traditionally opens the preseason and is delaying the 2020 induction ceremonies because of the coronavirus pandemic, two people with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday, June 25, 2020. The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the decision has not been publicly announced, though an announcement is expected later Thursday. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

CANTON, Ohio (KXAN) — The NFL’s annual Hall of Fame game to kick off the NFL preseason and the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s enshrinement ceremony has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

As for the Hall of Fame’s 2020 enshrinement ceremony scheduled for August 8, Schefter reports the ceremony has been postponed to an undetermined date in the future — potentially in 2021.

The Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers were expected to play in the game from Canton, Ohio on August 6 with former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson and Cowboys player Cliff Harris set to be inducted into the 2020 class.

The two-time Cowboys Super Bowl winning coach tweeted Thursday morning that he will have to “wait another year.” The official celebration may have to wait, but Johnson will always be part of the 2020 class.

HOF postponed until 2021…so got to wait another year! — Jimmy Johnson (@JimmyJohnson) June 25, 2020

This is first event the NFL has had to cancel on its calendar because of the pandemic. The Cowboys and Steelers are expected to play in the 2021 Hall of Fame game, Schefter reports.

2020 Hall of Fame class

Running back Edgerrin James

Wide receiver Isaac Bruce

Safety Troy Polamalu

Safety Steve Atwater

Offensive guard Steve Hutchinson

Pro Football Hall of Fame (2020) Centennial Class