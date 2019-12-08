OU is in: College Football Playoff teams announced

Oklahoma cornerback Parnell Motley (11) and quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrate with fans after their 34-31 win over Baylor in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Waco, Texas. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The 2019 college football season comes down to four teams competing for a national championship. The College Football Playoff selection committee unveiled those teams Sunday without much surprise.

College Football Playoff teams

LSU (13-0) Ohio State (13-0) Clemson (13-0) Oklahoma (12-1)

The semifinal games will be played Dec. 28 at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, Georgia and Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona. By virtue of earning the top overall seed, LSU gets the more favorable destination for its fans, so the Tigers and Sooners are heading to Atlanta.

No. 4 Oklahoma is making its fourth playoff appearance in five seasons. The Sooners haven’t been ultimately successful in the CFP going 0-3 in semifinal games. Transfer quarterback Jalen Hurts is making his fourth CFP appearance in four seasons after coming to OU from Alabama.

Defending national champion Clemson is still undefeated, but is ranked No. 3 after playing a weaker schedule compared to the other two undefeated teams. The Tigers will face No. 2 Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl.