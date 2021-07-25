Osterman will get a chance for second Olympic gold medal

United States’ Cat Osterman reacts after the sixth inning of a softball game against Mexico at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

YOKOHAMA, Japan(KXAN) Cat Osterman will get her shot at a second Olympic gold medal, 13 years after she may have thought her Olympic run was over with loss to Japan in the gold medal game in Beijing. Team USA beat Australia 2-1 on Sunday in dramatic fashion as Amanda Chidester delivered a two-run walk-off single in the bottom of the 8th inning.

Australia scored the first run off the Americans in the tournament when Jade Wall walked on eight pitches with the bases loaded in the top of the eighth. Chidester then singled to score pinch-runner Ally Carda and Haylie McCleney. The top-ranked Americans have scored just six runs in four games.

The Americans will play Japan on Monday in a game that will only determine which team is the designated home team and bats last in Tuesday’s gold medal game.

Osterman is 2-0 and has pitched 13 shutout innings in her two Olympic appearances in Japan. At 38, the Longhorn legend is the oldest member of Team USA, in her first Olympics in 2004, she was the youngest member of that gold medal winning team.