AUSTIN (KXAN) — ATX Open tournament organizers will offer more details Monday on the inaugural professional women’s tennis tournament coming to Austin.

The DropShot Tournament Series in partnership with the Women’s Tennis Association Tour will host the ATX Open next February.

Top-ranked American on the Hologic WTA Tour Danielle Collins is at Westwood Country Club in central Austin for a panel with tournament organizers and city leaders.

Collins will be joined Monday by WTA Chairman & CEO Steve Simon, Austin Mayor Steve Adler, Austin Chamber of Commerce President Laura Huffman, ATX Open Founder Bryan Sheffield and ATX Open Tournament Director Christo Van Rensburg.

