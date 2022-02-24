On to Cincinnati: Austin FC ready to host season opener against FC Cincinnati

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC will do battle with FC Cincinnati for the first game of the 2022 season Saturday evening at Q2 Stadium.

Head Coach Josh Wolff has touted the teams improvement throughout the preseason, and feels that this team has grown tremendously after having a full season under their belt.

“The foundation has been laid, I think our identity and our style of play is in place and we want to get better at both ends of the field and we put a big emphasis on that in preseason,” Wolff said.

Austin FC has added several new players to their roster including: Midfielder Jhojan Valencia, midfielder Felipe Martins, first round draft pick Kipp Keller, defender Maxi Urruti, and Ruben Gabrielsen, goalkeeper Damian Las, and midfielder Ethan Finley.

The club feels that the process of getting those players up to speed has been successful thus far.

“It’s certainly in a much better place, and we expect that to help translate on to the field in a quicker way, but each game will present its own problems and we’ll prepare for each opponent in its own way but the guys are fresh and their obviously excited to get the season started.”

One player who came on later in the 2021 season was Sebastian Driussi, who was signed to help the club offensively.

Driussi explained why he is much more comfortable heading into this year now that he’ll be a part of the team for a full season.

“It feels good, I feel happy to be able to start the season with the club and it’s even better that it’s with the club and it’s even better that it’s at home,” Driussi said. “We’re coming in with a lot of positive mindset and energy and we’re just ready to achieve all of those goals that we’ve set for the season.”

Austin has a tremendous opportunity to get the season off to a winning start based on the opponent for the first match.

FC Cincinnati was the league’s worst team in 2021, finishing with just four wins and 20 points in the 14-team conference.

However, Austin FC is not looking down on anyone, especially considering the fact that they finished 12th out of a 13 team Western Conference.

Multiple media outlets have left Austin FC out of the playoffs in their preseason predictions, which certainly we’ll serve as a little motivation for the team.

“We’re confident in what we’re doing and we’ll look to go out and perform each and every week and the way you earn the respect of not only your opponents, but the pundits is to go out and perform and that’s what we expect to do and that’s what we plan to do.”

Austin FC will host FC Cincinnati on Saturday, kickoff is set for 5pm.

You can watch the game on The CW Austin.