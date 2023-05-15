AUSTIN (KXAN) – The archery team at Highland Park Elementary School has had a lot of success in recent years, consistently placing in the top 10 at national tournaments. At this year’s championship in Sandy, Utah, the Scotties from Highland Park made some history.

“Our school’s never done something like that,” said Augie Burns. “I think when we first found out, we were like ‘Oh my gosh, that’s so crazy. We just broke a school record.'”

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

The Highland Park group of fifth graders took home the national championship for the first time at the end of April. Since winning the title, life has changed for the young archers.

“It’s sort of like being a celebrity,” said Wyatt Gray. “Everybody at school will come and ask you what happened.”

“We were all just like trying to explain,” said Mack Reeder about the questions she was getting. “One of my friends was like ‘Tell me every single tiny detail about everything.'”

The sport isn’t the most common one, especially in Central Texas. But it’s one that has valuable lessons for these elementary school competitors.

“It is good for their focus, their patience and their work ethic,” assistant coach Harrison Gay said. “They’ve been setting a personal goal and working toward it.”

Archery can be a metaphor for life sometimes, and when things don’t work out at the range, you’ve always got more opportunities in your quiver.

“It may not always go your way but you still have other arrows to shoot,” said Stella Evans. “And you still have other chances.”