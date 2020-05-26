Olympian Cat Osterman to coach Round Rock Express softball camp

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 22: Softball player Cat Osterman poses for a portrait during the Team USA Tokyo 2020 Olympic shoot on November 22, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Two-time Olympian and former UT All-American Cat Osterman will coach a softball camp with the Round Rock Express over the summer.

Osterman will guide the organization’s only softball camp from August 3-6. The Express will hold a series of baseball camps over the next three months starting next week.

Osterman is training for a return to the summer Olympics in 2021 after the International Olympics Committee voted to bring the sport back for the Tokyo Games following an eight-year hiatus. Osterman won a gold medal in the 2004 Olympics and a silver medal in the 2008 Olympics with the United States squad.

Earlier in May, she left her role as Texas State’s pitching coach after six seasons to focus on the 2021 Olympics. Osterman was a four-time All-American and three-time National Player of the Year with the Longhorns from 2002 to 2006.

Following the guidelines from Gov. Greg Abbott’s, youth sports camps are allowed to begin on June 1 with stringent protocols.

Each camp will be limited to 40 total campers, split into five groups of eight, based on age, that will remain consistent for the duration of camp. Each group will have two dedicated coaches that will stay with that group for the duration of camp.

Campers will not participate in games or scrimmages with other groups, and will be required to bring their own bats, gloves and refillable water bottles.

Parents and guardians will not be allowed to attend the camps, according to a release from the Express.

The four-day softball camp in August runs from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. and is available to kids ages 6-14. Registration is now open through the Round Rock Express.