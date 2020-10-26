Oklahoma State ranked No. 6 ahead of matchup with Longhorns

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — Oklahoma State still leads the way for the Big 12 conference in the latest AP Poll rankings. The Oklahoma Sooners returned to the top 25 for the first time since a loss to Iowa State on Oct. 3.

Oklahoma State remains undefeated after a 24-21 win against No. 23 Iowa State on Saturday. The Cowboys are the only undefeated team in the conference, coming up on next week’s meeting with the Texas Longhorns.

The Cowboys will host Texas in Stillwater on Halloween at 2:30 p.m.

Oklahoma comfortably defeated TCU in Fort Worth on Saturday, pushing the No. 24 Sooners back into the top 25. Kansas State moved up to No. 16.

No. 8 Texas A&M will host Arkansas on Saturday after an off week on the schedule.

AP Poll – Oct. 25



Team Record Points 1. Clemson (52) 6-0 1539 1 2. Alabama (10) 5-0 1494 2 3. Ohio St. 1-0 1402 5 4. Notre Dame 5-0 1353 3 5. Georgia 3-1 1292 4 6. Oklahoma St. 4-0 1201 6 7. Cincinnati 4-0 1100 9 8. Texas A&M 3-1 1094 7 9. Wisconsin 1-0 950 14 10. Florida 2-1 933 10 11. BYU 6-0 906 12 12. Miami 5-1 888 11 13. Michigan 1-0 839 18 14. Oregon 0-0 784 13 15. North Carolina 4-1 758 14 16. Kansas St. 4-1 562 20 17. Indiana 1-0 466 – 18. Penn St. 0-1 443 8 19. Marshall 5-0 379 22 20. Coastal Carolina 5-0 282 25 21. Southern Cal 0-0 243 24 22. SMU 5-1 208 16 23. Iowa St. 3-2 205 17 24. Oklahoma 3-2 155 – 25. Boise St. 1-0 113 –

Others receiving votes: Memphis 105, Liberty 85, Tulsa 80, Louisiana-Lafayette 50, Army 44, Auburn 41, Minnesota 40, Utah 36, Northwestern 20, Washington 15, Arkansas 15, Purdue 8, Arizona St. 7, Appalachian St. 6, California 4, Boston College 2, Texas 2, San Diego St. 1.