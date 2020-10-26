Oklahoma State ranked No. 6 ahead of matchup with Longhorns

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — Oklahoma State still leads the way for the Big 12 conference in the latest AP Poll rankings. The Oklahoma Sooners returned to the top 25 for the first time since a loss to Iowa State on Oct. 3.

Oklahoma State remains undefeated after a 24-21 win against No. 23 Iowa State on Saturday. The Cowboys are the only undefeated team in the conference, coming up on next week’s meeting with the Texas Longhorns.

The Cowboys will host Texas in Stillwater on Halloween at 2:30 p.m.

Oklahoma comfortably defeated TCU in Fort Worth on Saturday, pushing the No. 24 Sooners back into the top 25. Kansas State moved up to No. 16.

No. 8 Texas A&M will host Arkansas on Saturday after an off week on the schedule.

AP Poll – Oct. 25


Team		RecordPoints
1. Clemson (52)6-015391
2. Alabama (10)5-014942
3. Ohio St.1-014025
4. Notre Dame5-013533
5. Georgia3-112924
6. Oklahoma St.4-012016
7. Cincinnati4-011009
8. Texas A&M3-110947
9. Wisconsin1-095014
10. Florida2-193310
11. BYU6-090612
12. Miami5-188811
13. Michigan1-083918
14. Oregon0-078413
15. North Carolina4-175814
16. Kansas St.4-156220
17. Indiana1-0466
18. Penn St.0-14438
19. Marshall5-037922
20. Coastal Carolina5-028225
21. Southern Cal0-024324
22. SMU5-120816
23. Iowa St.3-220517
24. Oklahoma3-2155
25. Boise St.1-0113

Others receiving votes: Memphis 105, Liberty 85, Tulsa 80, Louisiana-Lafayette 50, Army 44, Auburn 41, Minnesota 40, Utah 36, Northwestern 20, Washington 15, Arkansas 15, Purdue 8, Arizona St. 7, Appalachian St. 6, California 4, Boston College 2, Texas 2, San Diego St. 1.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss