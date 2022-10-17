AUSTIN (KXAN) — Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders has been battling a shoulder injury for a couple of weeks, and rumors are swirling that it could potentially keep him out or limit him in Saturday’s game against Texas in Stillwater.

Sportsbooks are reacting to the rumors and moving their betting lines accordingly. DraftKings opened its line with Texas as 2.5-point favorites on the road, and on Monday when chatter started to surface, the sportsbook upped the spread to six points in favor of the Longhorns.

Circa Sportsbook opened the Longhorns as a 1-point favorite, and Monday also shifted its line to Texas as a 6-point favorite.

Following the Cowboys’ game against TCU, a 43-40 double overtime loss, head coach Mike Gundy told reporters that Sanders was “fine,” and played “pretty good.” Sanders completed 16 of 36 passes for 245 yards with a touchdown and interception, but he also ran for 68 yards and two touchdowns. Sanders didn’t practice during the week leading up to the game.

In a Monday conference with reporters, Gundy refused to answer questions about Sanders’ injury and his current status.

“Let’s all do ourselves a favor and not ask about injuries,” Gundy told reporters. “I’m not going to tell you about who practices and who doesn’t. You wouldn’t reveal your hand, either. It’s not personal. It’s just not smart on my part to show our hand.”

Sanders certainly has the respect of Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian. He said Sanders is “an elite competitor,” and “will do whatever it takes to help his team win.”

“He’s an impressive young man and you can tell he’s the leader of that team,” he continued.

Gunnar Gundy, the coach’s son, is listed on the depth chart as the backup.