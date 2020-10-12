Oklahoma State-Baylor football game postponed after COVID-19 case increase

ARLINGTON, TX – DECEMBER 07, 2019 – Detail view of Big 12 logo as the Baylor Bears band plays on the field before Baylor plays the Oklahoma Sooners in the Big 12 Football Championship at AT&T Stadium on December 7, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

WACO (KXAN) — Baylor is postponing its upcoming football game with Oklahoma State to Dec. 12 after an “increase in positive COVID-19 cases,” the athletic department announced on Sunday.

Baylor and Oklahoma State were expected to kickoff from McLane Stadium in Waco on Oct. 17. The following week, on Oct. 24, Baylor is scheduled to come to Austin to face the Longhorns.

Last week, Baylor paused football activities after positive tests. The university reported 10 new cases among athletes across all sports in an update. The pause in football practice will continue throughout this week.

“We are disappointed to postpone another game,” said Baylor Director of Athletics Mack B. Rhoades in a statement on the school’s website. “However, the significant increase in positive COVID-19 cases has led to concerns of an outbreak and the decision to suspend team practice through October 17. Secondly, this has caused a position group to fall below the minimum threshold of available players.”

The Big 12 announced cancellation or postponement thresholds before the start of the 2020 season. The minimum number of players required to play a football game in the Big 12 Conference is 53. The total roster number includes scholarship and walk-on players.

Seven offensive linemen, four interior defensive linemen and at least one quarterback should be healthy to play, according to the conference’s thresholds.

Baylor had to cancel their non-conference matchup with Houston in September due to COVID-19-related issues within the program. The Bears have played two Big 12 games this season — a win against Kansas and a loss to West Virginia.