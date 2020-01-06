Offensive lineman Sam Cosmi announces return to Longhorns for junior season

Texas Longhorns offensive tackle Samuel Cosmi (52) waits for the snap during the first half of the NCAA Big 12 Conference football championship against the Oklahoma Sooners, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. Oklahoma defeated Texas 39-27. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns offensive tackle Samuel Cosmi will return to school for his fourth season, according to a social media post.

Cosmi posted a statement on Twitter Monday: “I’m excited to announce that I’ll be returning for my fourth year at the University of Texas. It has always been a dream for me and my family to earn a degree. I’m so excited to get back to work with my brothers and work toward a championship.”

Cosmi, along with Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger, filed paperwork with the NFL Draft Advisory committee following the season for a 2020 draft evaluation.

There were high expectations for Cosmi entering his 2019 redshirt sophomore season.

Pro Football Focus graded Cosmi out positively this year, but it appears he believes another season could help improve his draft stock for 2021.

Cosmi, who will be a redshirt junior next season, has made 25 starts in 26 career games. The Humble, Texas native earned second-team All-Big 12 honors and was honorable mention for the Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2019. Pro Football Focus named Cosmi a first-team selection on PFF’s Big 12 Team of the Year.

His 2019 season will most likely be remembered for a surprising display of agility and skill on a trick play touchdown against West Virginia.

Go hug a big guy, big guy. pic.twitter.com/0ba5aK525I — Longhorn Network (@LonghornNetwork) October 6, 2019

Cosmi rumbled 12 yards on a backward pass from Ehlinger for a touchdown that featured a fairly nasty collision at the goal line with Mountaineers defensive lineman Darius Stills.

Big guy touchdowns are always impressive.