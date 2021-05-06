No update on Jericho Sims or Greg Brown’s Texas basketball future

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There isn’t an update on Jericho Sims or Greg Brown’s future basketball plans, a University of Texas Athletics spokesperson said Wednesday.

Sims and Brown can both return to the Longhorns for the 2021-22 season or they can both leave. Sims could use his fifth season of eligibility granted by the NCAA’s rules during the COVID-19 pandemic. Brown, a freshman during the 2020 season, is considered a possible lottery pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

New Longhorns head coach Chris Beard has been busy building his first roster with the Texas basketball program. He also assembled an experienced assistant coaching staff with deep ties to the program and the state of Texas.

Rodney Terry spent nearly a decade on Rick Barnes’ Texas staff. Terry has been a coach in the state of Texas for 12 of the last 20 years. He spent the past three years as the head coach at UTEP.

During his time at Texas, Terry was instrumental in recruiting 10 McDonald’s All-Americans while he was in Austin.

Terry is a 1990 graduate of St. Edwards’s University. He began his coaching career at Angleton High School (his alma mater) and then moved to the college ranks with stops at Baylor (1996-1998) and UNC Wilmington (1998-2002).

“The one thing that really attracted me to coming back was having an opportunity to work with Chris Beard. He and I have had a long-standing relationship for many years. He’s the kind of guy that’s going to come back here and win a national championship here,” Terry said Wednesday.

