No off time in offseason for Texas coach Karen Aston

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s the offseason for Texas women’s basketball, but the Longhorn coaching staff doesn’t have a lot of time off.

July is the evaluation period for the sport, so head coach Karen Aston and the rest of the staff will be on the road recruiting for most of the month.

As for the Longhorns players, this is their chance to develop their own skills while working on chemistry with their teammates without focusing on the ebbs and flows of the season.

“They’re working hard, working on themselves. The offseason…is a chance to really improve your game,” Aston said.

The Longhorns’ 2018-19 season didn’t meet expectations. Granted, expectations around the program have changed. 20 wins in a season isn’t good enough anymore. The Longhorns ended their season with a 23-10 record, but lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament which was considered a disappointment for everyone around the program.

Not only were the Longhorns struck by injuries to key players like Lashann Higgs and Sedona Prince, but the Longhorns head coach was dealing with personal battles.

“There were a lot of reasons (for the difficult year). For me, personally, it was difficult. Me, having a difficult year with my mom passing I think was a setback for me. We just weren’t our best,” Aston said.

On the court, Texas was in a transition without electric leaders Brooke McCarty and Ariel Atkins who left for the WNBA after the 2017-18 season. Aston says the team lost some of its identity.

“We lost some of the personality,” Aston said.

