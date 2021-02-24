No fans allowed at Big Ten Central Texas Challenge at Round Rock’s Dell Diamond

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Four Big Ten baseball teams are heading south to start their seasons in the more baseball-friendly weather of Round Rock when compared to March in the Midwest.

The Round Rock Express announced Wednesday that it will host the Big Ten Central Texas Challenge baseball tournament the weekend of March 5, featuring the University of Michigan, Nebraska, Iowa and Purdue baseball teams.

Due to current Big Ten guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic, fans will not be allowed to attend the games at the Dell Diamond. Games will only be accessible to fans through broadcast, the Round Rock Express says.

“We have proven that we are a national leader in operating events safely and responsibly, and we can’t wait to welcome the Big Ten to Round Rock,” Express President Chris Almendarez said.

Nebraska and Purdue will start a four-game series Friday, March 5. The following day, the Cornhuskers and Boilermakers will play a doubleheader. Their series will then conclude with one more game on Sunday, March 7.

Michigan and Iowa will play their first game Saturday, March 6. They will then play their own doubleheader on March 7. The next day, the Wolverines and Hawkeyes will conclude their series with one game Monday, March 8.

The first game in both doubleheaders will only be seven innings, but the second will be the traditional nine inning game.

Round Rock Express said the broadcast schedule will be announced in the coming days.