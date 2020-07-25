No fall sports at Concordia University in 2020

AUSTIN (KXAN) —Sports at Concordia University will not take place during the fall semester in 2020. Concordia competes in the American Southwest Conference at the Division III level.

Per a press release from the ASC, the decision was made on Friday by The American Southwest Conference Council of Presidents.

The decision will delay the seasons of volleyball, cross country, and soccer.

“The decision to delay the ASC fall championship sports season gives each athlete, coach, and campus the opportunity to engage their student-athletes with their coaches in similar ways during normal circumstances,” Concordia Director of Athletics Rhonda Seagraves says in the press release. “The advantages to the model the NCAA and the ASC gives us now, allows much more focused training and skill work prior to competition.”

There is an understanding that even though fall sports will not happen in the fall semester, there is a chance that they will resume in the spring of 2021.

ASC commissioner Amy Carlton expressed the desire for sports affected to resume in the new year through a statement included in the press release.

“The conference leadership and administrators will continue planning for fall sports to resume conference competition and tournament opportunities in the spring semester as appropriate,” Carlton said in the release.