No change of plans for Texas RB room — right now

AUSTIN, TX – SEPTEMBER 07: Roschon Johnson #2 of the Texas Longhorns is tackled by Grant Delpit #7 of the LSU Tigers in the fourth quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 7, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Roschon Johnson has been the Longhorns most effective running back over the last two weeks, but it doesn’t mean roles are changing in the running back room.

After picking up his first 100 yard rushing game against West Virginia, Johnson was clearly the best back against Oklahoma as he rumbled off the team’s longest run of the season in the third quarter. Johnson took the Texas offense out of its malaise with a 57-yard burst. A play later he scored Texas’ first touchdown of the game on a four yard run tying the game with the Sooners at 10.

Texas sophomore Keaontay Ingram got lost Saturday. He had two carries for nine yards and two receptions that didn’t net a yard. Texas coach Tom Herman was asked Monday about the starting situation at running back.

Ingram is likely the Longhorns most talented runner, Johnson is currently producing results. Herman essentially echoed that sentiment.

“We’re not going to throw the baby out with the bath water,” Herman said about the running back room.

There’s no arguing Johnson has provided a jolt and (really) some stability at the position after injuries hit the unit hard.

“He plays fearless. He plays tough. He plays aggressive. He’s got to clean some things up from a protection standpoint, but really liked the progress that he’s made in whatever it is, two months of playing that position,” Herman said.

Roach out for first half

Texas senior defense end Malcolm Roach will miss the first half against Kansas, due to a targeting penalty in the second half of the OU game.

Roach was ejected from the game after the hit on Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Herman said Marquez Bimage or freshman T’Vondre Sweat will likely replace Roach on the line.

“He’s been very productive, very disruptive, great leader. It will have an effect. I would be lying to you if it didn’t. We haven’t decided who would fill that role. I think it would be either Marqez or T’Vondre I think, would be the two biggest candidates,” Herman said.