AUSTIN (KXAN) — The No. 8 Texas softball team completed a three-game sweep of Texas Tech with an 8-3 win Sunday at McCombs Field.

The win is the Longhorns’ seventh in a row. They beat the Red Raiders 3-2 to open the series Friday and 4-3 on Saturday.

In the finale, freshman pitcher Citlaly Gutierrez notched her 10th win of the season. She allowed two earned runs on seven hits with two strikeouts and two walks in six innings.

Courtney Day and Katie Cimusz both hit home runs to jolt the Longhorns’ offense. Cimusz hit a 2-run blast in the third inning to make the score 5-1 and Day also hit a 2-run homer to extend the Texas lead to 8-3 in the sixth.

Leighann Goode and Reese Atwood each had two hits for Texas. Goode is now leading the team with a .413 batting average and a .464 on-base percentage. Goode entered the weekend third in Division I with 48 hits on the season and pushed her total to 52 in the series.

After winning the first two games in come-from-behind fashion, Texas head coach Mike White was pleased with how his club scored early and kept the pedal down.

“Today was a good end to the weekend. This time we got in front (on the scoreboard) and stayed in front,” White said. “I think we were a little more patient at the plate today and had some really good base running today, too, especially by Mia (Scott) with that first run. That was a great heads-up decision and really opened the gates for us today.”

Scott scored on an error by Texas Tech pitcher Erna Carlin, who lasted just two-thirds of an inning before coming out of the game.

Texas (30-5-1) now has to prepare for a Red River Showdown on the diamond with No. 1 Oklahoma in both Oklahoma City and Norman. They’ll play the first game at 6 p.m. Friday at Hall of Fame Stadium in OKC, and then play the remaining two games will be at 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at Marita Hynes Field on campus in Norman.