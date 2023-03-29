AUSTIN (KXAN) — Following their 30th win of the season to finish off a sweep against Texas Tech, the No. 8 Texas Longhorns softball team boasts one of the most potent offenses in the country.

Through March 28, the Longhorns are No. 4 in the country with a .351 team batting average and eighth-best in scoring with 7.06 runs per game. Freshman Leighann Goode is just outside the top 50 with her .413 batting average, but she ranks third in the nation with 52 hits, fourth with 88 total bases and tied for seventh with 12 doubles. She has 33 RBIs, tied for 27th.

As a team, Texas averages 1.69 doubles per game, tied for ninth nationally with Indiana. With Goode’s 12 doubles, Mia Scott has 11 and she’s tied with 15 other players for 12th in the country. Scott is also tied for 6th with Texas Tech’s Makinzy Herzog with 48 hits.

Freshman Viviana Martinez is tied for 15th with 44 hits and tied for 22nd with 34 RBIs. Texas ranks No. 16 in slugging percentage with at .534 and they average close to a homer per game at .97, good for 42nd in the country.

In the circle, the Longhorns are No. 18 in ERA at 1.89 and pitcher Estelle Czech is ranked No. 47 with a 5.45 strikeout-to-walk ratio. She has struck out 60 batters and walked 11 so far this season.

Texas (30-5-1) takes on top-ranked Oklahoma in a 3-game series beginning Friday at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. The games Saturday and Sunday will be played on OU’s campus in Norman.