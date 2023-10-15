AUSTIN (KXAN) — The No. 7 Texas Longhorns volleyball team moved to 8-0 in Big 12 Conference play with a 3-0 win over No. 21 Houston on Sunday at the Fertitta Center.

Since a 3-1 loss to No. 4 Washington State to end nonconference play Sept. 15, the Longhorns have won eight consecutive matches to position themselves as the team to beat in the Big 12.

Set scores against the Cougars were 25-10, 25-19, 25-23. The Longhorns beat Houston on Saturday as well, 3-1.

Madisen Skinner led the way for the Longhorns with 20 kills for a .375 hitting percentage, and she chipped in five digs. Jenna Wenaas had eight kills while Asjia O’Neal chipped in five kills and four blocks. Bella Bergmark notched four kills and four blocks.

Setter Ella Swindle notched 31 assists to go with a nice all-around match, registering six digs, four blocks and four kills. Emma Halter led the team with 18 digs and a pair of service aces.

Texas held Houston to a negative hitting percentage (more errors than kills) in the first set, but the next two sets weren’t as easy. Texas trailed 19-15 in the third set before rallying to clinch the sweep, ending the set on a 5-1 run.

Texas (13-3, 8-0 Big 12 Conference) takes on TCU in Fort Worth on Wednesday. The match will begin at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN2.