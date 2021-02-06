No. 6 Texas falls to Oklahoma St. in double overtime, their third loss in a row

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Longhorns are in the midst of a losing streak as they try to get back on track playing with a full roster for just the second time in three weeks.

Today’s 75-67 double OT loss to Oklahoma State is the third loss in a row for the Longhorns, and their fourth loss in their last five games.

Texas started slow, allowing Oklahoma State to go on a 17-2 run early in the first half. The Longhorns were able to get back on track in the 2nd half, but the Cowboys proved to be too much.

“I think that our guys actually in the 2nd half, actually showed good connectivity and on the defensive end,” Head Coach Shaka Smart said. “That, to be honest, coming off our last couple of games was the foundation that we’re trying to re-establish, that’s why it’s disappointing that we weren’t able to win.”

Texas is still trying to figure out how to play with a full roster, since it’s been weeks since they’ve had one but they are not using that as an excuse.

“We can sit here and think of as many factors as why we’re not doing this, or why we’re not being successful,” Matt Coleman said. “At the end of the day, players play, players make plays and that’s what you have to do in a college basketball game.”

The Longhorns offensive woes was the story in this game, as Texas went 0-for-12 shooting in both overtimes, and Oklahoma State’s zone defense gave Texas trouble at times in the second half and overtime.

“It was just one of those nights, we played the percentages and it was just a game that we couldn’t buy a basket,” Brock Cunningham added. “Last game, we shot it well, this game we didn’t.”

“There was different things we could’ve done for sure but those are the shots you’re going to want to end up getting anyway, we’ve got to do a better job making them,” Smart said.

There were plenty of self-inflicted errors from the Longhorns as they committed 21 turnovers.

“There was too many possessions where we lost poise and turned the ball over and obviously, in a close game, everyone of those matters.”

Texas now drops to 5-4 in the Big 12, with Kansas State up next Tuesday night in Manhattan, Kansas.