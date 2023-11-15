AUSTIN (KXAN) — No. 5 Texas had Gregory Gym rocking once again as the Longhorns beat Iowa State in four sets to clinch a seventh straight Big 12 Championship.

Iowa State made things tough for Texas, stealing the second set, but the Longhorns composed themselves to take the next two sets to win 3-1.

Madisen Skinner led Texas in kills with 22, she also had 14 digs to secure her seventh double double of the season.

Jenna Wenaas had 15 kills in the match, meanwhile, many Longhorns were the beneficiaries of Ella Swindle’s performance. Swindle had 43 assists in addition to recording six digs.

Texas earned its 20th win of the season and improved to 15-1 in Big 12 play.

The Longhorns have won seven straight Big 12 titles and in the last 13 years, the Longhorns have been at the top of the conference 12 times.

With their goal of winning a conference championship reached, Texas also clinches another preseason goal, securing a berth in the NCAA Tournament.

Next up for Texas will their final road match of the season when they take on UCF Saturday at 1pm.