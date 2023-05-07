AUSTIN (KXAN) — It was not the way the No. 5 Texas Longhorns softball team wanted its regular season to end Sunday in Waco.

Baylor scored two unearned runs in the bottom of the seventh and completed a sweep of the Longhorns with a 2-1 win in the final regular season game for both squads.

The teams were locked in a scoreless tie for five innings until Mia Scott doubled home Alyssa Popelka in the sixth inning, but bad luck bit the Longhorns in the worst way in the seventh.

With two outs in the frame, a ground ball glanced off Vanessa Quiroga’s glove at first base, allowing Baylor’s Ana Watson and Amber Toven to score the tying and winning runs.

“Unfortunately, the ball just took a bad bounce. We had a ball on the line that went our way and helped us score a run, but this one did not go our way,” Longhorns head coach Mike White said. “We made some mistakes, but I’m hoping we can get stronger from it. That’s really all we can really do. This game can be cruel sometimes and right now it’s a bit of a struggle. We just have to work through it.”

Baylor won the first game of the series 9-1 in five innings at McCombs Field on Friday and then clinched the series victory with a 5-2 win Saturday in Waco.

Even with the loss, Texas earned the No. 2 seed in the Big 12 Conference tournament that begins Thursday in Oklahoma City. The Longhorns (40-12-1, 11-7 Big 12 Conference) will play No. 7-seeded Texas Tech in the opening round at 3 p.m. A win there puts them in the tournament semifinals at 4 p.m. Friday with the tournament final at 2 p.m. Saturday. The games will be played at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium, the same site as the Women’s College World Series