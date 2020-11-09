No. 5 Texas A&M pauses football activities after 2 positive virus tests

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher, left, talks with quarterback Kellen Mond (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP/KXAN) — No. 5 Texas A&M has paused in-person activities after a player and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The tests came after the team returned from its win at South Carolina over the weekend.

Coach Jimbo Fisher says he is confident the Aggies will play Saturday at Tennessee. But he also says additional testing and contact tracing was under way.

The Southeastern Conference is dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks at several football programs.

Mississippi State’s home game against Auburn, scheduled for Saturday, has been tentatively postponed until Dec. 12 after positive tests within the MSU program, according to the SEC. Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning. Pittman could still coach Saturday’s game against Florida, if he tests negative for three straight days.

NEWS | The Auburn at Mississippi State FB game of Nov. 14 is postponed due to positive tests & subsequent quarantine of individuals within the MSU FB program.



The action is consistent with SEC COVID-19 management requirements. The game is tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12. — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 9, 2020

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron told the media on Monday that his team also has players impacted by COVID-19 ahead of the Tigers’ game with Alabama.